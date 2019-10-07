SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $2.21. SunOpta shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 24,598 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SunOpta from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.18.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$391.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,269.62.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

