Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. 273,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,107. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

