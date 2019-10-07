Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $14.49. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

