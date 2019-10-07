Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of SUZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 604,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,119. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.47. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 78.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 26.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

