SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised SVMK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on SVMK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 524,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. SVMK has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. SVMK’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 108,889 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,836,957.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,794 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $446,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,639 shares of company stock worth $4,711,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 170,082 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 183,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 222,499 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,007,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 460,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

