S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 10,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.55). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

