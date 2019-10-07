Swarm City Price Reaches $0.0582 on Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $496,470.00 and approximately $1,173.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

