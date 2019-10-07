SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $1.67 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038401 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.05501032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

