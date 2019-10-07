Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Up 7.7%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24, 110,873 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 148,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYBX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

