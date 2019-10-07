Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Down 4.4%

Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

