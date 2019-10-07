TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.72% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

