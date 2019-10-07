Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

TSM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. 5,686,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,498. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

