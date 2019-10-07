TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Natixis boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

