Talga Resources (ASX:TLG) Trading Up 7.7%

Talga Resources Ltd (ASX:TLG) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.49 ($0.35), approximately 403,264 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 525,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43.

Talga Resources Company Profile (ASX:TLG)

Talga Resources Limited, a material technology company, explores for, develops, and commercializes graphene and graphite products for the battery, coatings, construction, and polymer composites markets worldwide. It also explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ahmavuoma, Aitik East, Jalkunen, Kiskama, Lautakoski, Masugnsbyn, Piteå, Raitajärvi, and Vittangi projects located in Norrbotten County, Sweden.

