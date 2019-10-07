Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,957. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

