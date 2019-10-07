TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) PT Lowered to $50.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.45.

NYSE TCF traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 551,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TCF Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in TCF Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

