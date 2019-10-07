Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 2,430,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,772. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,957,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,388,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,466,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,950,000 after buying an additional 388,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,612,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

