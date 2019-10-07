TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.25

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $15.73. TECSYS shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Laurentian upped their price target on TECSYS from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 million and a P/E ratio of -204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. TECSYS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.64%.

About TECSYS (TSE:TCS)

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

