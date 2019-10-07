Ted Baker’s (TED) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TED. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ted Baker to a sector performer rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,305 ($17.05).

Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 934.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59. The firm has a market cap of $222.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418 ($31.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Ted Baker’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

