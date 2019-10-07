Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of TLRA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 844,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.61. Telaria has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Telaria by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telaria by 272.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telaria by 1,814.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

