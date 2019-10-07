Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,164. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,981,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

