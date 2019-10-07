Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Terex to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 853,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,551. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Terex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 132.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

