Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.21.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $231.43. 7,898,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

