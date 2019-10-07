Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.48. 18,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 268,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

