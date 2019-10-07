The Abyss Market Cap Reaches $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One The Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Indodax. The Abyss has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038540 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05552771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001079 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinExchange, IDEX, DDEX, Indodax, YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, BitForex, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

