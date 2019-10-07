ThoreNext Trading 3% Lower This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $167.32 million and $134,727.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $7.73 or 0.00093579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00194496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01027821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

