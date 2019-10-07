Tidex Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $21,540.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00194248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01026201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00028939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

