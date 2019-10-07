Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 87656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Titan Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Titan Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C($2.21) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Corp will post -0.0392453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

