TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. TiVo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.48 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TiVo by 442.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,268 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in TiVo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,324,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 357,383 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TiVo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,996,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 249,674 shares in the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC raised its holdings in TiVo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,917,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 255,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TiVo by 1,223.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

