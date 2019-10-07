Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $77,150.00.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $151,805.52.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 31,023 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $533,285.37.

On Thursday, September 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $73,821.52.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 7,764 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $151,087.44.

On Friday, July 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36.

On Thursday, July 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 404,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,081. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after buying an additional 1,763,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Yext by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Yext by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Yext by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

