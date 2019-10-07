Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.80.

TD stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,797. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$65.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79. The business had revenue of C$10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1199991 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$10,069,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,368,885.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,158.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

