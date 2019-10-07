TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 852,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,637,573 shares.The stock last traded at $0.34 and had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.