TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $19.38. 486,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

