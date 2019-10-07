Travala (AVA) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Travala token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038188 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.01 or 0.05439332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001093 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

AVA is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.