Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $96.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

TREX traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 377,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.97. Trex has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $374,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Trex by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 568,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,139 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

