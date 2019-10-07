TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 2,182,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

