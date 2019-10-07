Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $122,951,000 after buying an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,965 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 113,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

