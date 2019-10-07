Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TRTN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 239,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,850. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Triton International has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after acquiring an additional 348,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Triton International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,538,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,773 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Triton International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 606,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

