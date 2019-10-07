Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 368,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,641. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 4,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $807,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,997,000 after buying an additional 327,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,560,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,705,000 after buying an additional 455,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 404,840 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.