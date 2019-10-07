Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 175,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H.C. Charles Diao purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $92,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,763 shares of company stock valued at $250,183 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 41.1% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

