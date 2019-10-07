Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.62.

TWLO traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $112.08. 2,893,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,149. Twilio has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -140.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $133,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,201 shares of company stock worth $20,417,659. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

