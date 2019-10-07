United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.45.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.21. 1,222,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $163.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in United Rentals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

