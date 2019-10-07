Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will post sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.37 billion. Univar reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $11.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Univar news, Director William S. Stavropoulos acquired 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Jukes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,558.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 310,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Univar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Univar in the first quarter valued at $5,385,000.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 1,817,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,053. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

