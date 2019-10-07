Unobtanium (UNO) Hits One Day Volume of $2,858.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $2,858.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $38.99 or 0.00469380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,316.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.85 or 0.02875842 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,082 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

