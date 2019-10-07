Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 464,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

