Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 1,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $732.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

