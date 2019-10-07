V Systems (VSYS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. V Systems has a market capitalization of $141.30 million and $2.61 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V Systems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00195547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01024826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,736,988,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,129,845 coins. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.