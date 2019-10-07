ValuEngine Downgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Sell

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,914. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $759,087.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 232,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,902,000 after purchasing an additional 182,196 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 122.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

