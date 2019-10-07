ValuEngine Downgrades Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,407. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.51. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

