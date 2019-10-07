ValuEngine Downgrades Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) to Sell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

OUT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 895,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $28.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

